Little (thumb) is available for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
After three consecutive absences, Little will be available Saturday. With Derrick Jones (quad) out, Little could see more action than usual. During 12 appearances in March, Little averaged 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.1 minutes.
