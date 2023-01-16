Little (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Little has been given the green light after initially being listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, but he'll face an undisclosed minutes restriction against Dallas. He's averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game this year but hasn't played since Nov. 29.