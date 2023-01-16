Little (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Little has been given the green light after initially being listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, but he'll face an undisclosed minutes restriction against Dallas. He's averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game this year but hasn't played since Nov. 29.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Upgraded to probable•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Gearing up for return•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Progressing from hip injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out six weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Won't return Tuesday•