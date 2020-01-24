Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Back to bench
Little will come off the bench Thursday against Dallas.
Little started the last two contests for Portland, but he'll retreat to a bench role moving forward after Trevor Ariza was acquired from Sacramento. He's averaging three points and 1.6 rebounds over his last five games off the bench.
