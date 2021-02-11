Little (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Sixers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The 20-year-old missed the last four games with a sprained left foot, but he may be able to return to action Thursday. Little was starting before suffering the injury, but he figures to come off the bench once healthy since Derrick Jones (foot) has reclaimed his spot in the lineup.
