Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said that Little cleared the NBA's concussion protocol and will be available Tuesday for Portland's exhibition finale versus Oklahoma City, Dan Sheldon of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Little will be playing in the NBA bubble in Orlando for the first time after he was diagnosed with a concussion back on July 20 after hitting his head on the court during practice. The Trail Blazers will likely ease Little back into action with a light workload, but once the season restarts this weekend, the rookie could see a slight uptick in playing time from the 11.9 minutes he averaged prior to the NBA's hiatus. With Rodney Hood (Achilles) out for the season and Trevor Ariza (personal) opting out of joining the Trail Blazers in the bubble, Little, Gary Trent and Mario Hezonja will be vying for primary backup duties at small forward behind Carmelo Anthony.