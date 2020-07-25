Little (concussion) cleared the first concussion protocol but did not practice Saturday, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Before Little plays again, he'll need to pass all of protocol. As a result, it seems unlikely he'll play Sunday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: In concussion protocol•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Shoots well in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Expected back Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Remains out Sunday•