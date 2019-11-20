Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Coming off bench Tuesday
Little will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
With Carmelo Anthony in the fold and joining the starting five, Little will head back to the bench. He's appeared in four games off the bench, averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds across 8.5 minutes in those contests.
