Little isn't starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Little stepped into the starting five Saturday against Toronto for an injured Josh Hart, and he finished with eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes. The North Carolina product will return to his usual bench role Monday with Hart returning to action.
