Little registered eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes during Monday's 127-108 loss to the Bucks.

Though Little's eight points were far from eye-opening, the total matched what he had registered over his previous four games combined. The forward averaged 13.5 minutes -- more than he played Monday -- over that four-game span, so the lack of production comes down to poor shooting, as he made just 23.1 percent of his field-goal attempts during the stretch. Little showed some promise last season with per-game marks of 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 triples and 1.1 blocks in the 23 games in which he started, but he's been almost strictly a reserve this season and has accordingly seen his production fall to a level that makes him a non-factor even in deep fantasy formats.