Little is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns due to back spasms, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

The rookie first-round pick failed to play in the Trail Blazers' last game Thursday in Denver, though the absence was attributed to a coach's decision rather than any sort of injury. Even if Little gets the green light to play Monday, he may find himself on the outside of coach Terry Stotts' rotation after shooting just 39.3 percent from the floor in his nine games before sitting out in Denver.