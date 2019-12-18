Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Deemed probable
Little (back) has been given a probable designation ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors.
Little missed Monday's matchup with the Suns due to back spasms but appears on track to return versus Golden State. With Mario Hezonja (back) questionable, the rookie could potentially see a little more time in the rotation should he indeed get the green light.
