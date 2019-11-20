Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Double-double in Tuesday's loss
Little logged 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Pelicans.
Little posted career highs in scoring, rebounding, blocks and threes, and he has seen at least 23 minutes in four straight tilts. Carmelo Anthony made his season debut as the starting power forward in this one, but that didn't stop Little from earning plenty of playing time and making the most of it. The 19-year-old rookie will likely be an inconsistent contributor, but the fact that he's so involved in the early part of the campaign is cause for optimism.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Reaches double figures in scoring•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Limited output in first start•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Absent from injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out for remainder of preseason•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...