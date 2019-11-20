Little logged 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Little posted career highs in scoring, rebounding, blocks and threes, and he has seen at least 23 minutes in four straight tilts. Carmelo Anthony made his season debut as the starting power forward in this one, but that didn't stop Little from earning plenty of playing time and making the most of it. The 19-year-old rookie will likely be an inconsistent contributor, but the fact that he's so involved in the early part of the campaign is cause for optimism.