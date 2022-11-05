Little logged 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 108-106 win over the Suns.

Little came into the game averaging just 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds across 14.3 minutes per game, so his performance in the upset win was a substantial improvement. The fourth-year forward finished with a season-high 12 points and tied his campaign-best marks in both rebounds and assists. Not coincidentally, this was the first time all season that Little has exceeded 20 minutes in a game, emphasizing his reduced role after averaging 25.9 minutes per contest last season.