Little accumulated 26 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 133-116 loss to the Kings.

Little drew the start with the Blazers missing Damian Lillard (rest), Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Jerami Grant (rest). Needless to say, he did not disappoint and blew his previous season high of 12 points out of the water. Cam Reddish also had a fantastic game and Shaedon Sharpe was hot coming into Thursday, so fantasy managers are still anxiously waiting to see which wings can gain the favor of coach Chauncey Billups in the coming games.