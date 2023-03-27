Little supplied 28 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

Little shocked many with his production Sunday evening by splashing three triples and scoring a season-high 28 points. The North Carolina product had been in the midst of a cold stretch entering the day, as he'd been held to eight total points over his previous three matchups. However, he was handed more opportunities with Jerami Grant (quad) and Jusuf Nurkic (knee) out of commission, and Trendon Watford (ankle) also left the matchup early. Fantasy managers should expect Little's playing time to drop back down to the 15-to-20-minute range once Portland shakes the injury bug.