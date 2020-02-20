Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Expected back Friday
Little (ankle) will play Friday against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little has missed the past five games due to a left ankle injury, but he's good to go coming out of the All-Star break. Over his last five appearances, Little is averaging 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes.
