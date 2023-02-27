Little registered 11 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 20 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 win over Houston.

With the Trail Blazers shorthanded Thursday, Little drew his second start of the campaign and scored a season-high 26 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt). Despite being relegated to a backup role Sunday, the North Carolina product still submitted a quality performance by sinking a trio of three-pointers, grabbing a team-high nine rebounds and recording at least one block for the fourth time over his last five appearances. During that stretch, Little is averaging 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in 24.8 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from deep (5.2 attempts per game). Those numbers are well above Little's season averages, so a regression to the mean is likely coming soon, though he figures to continue garnering a solid role until Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Justise Winslow (ankle) are cleared to return.