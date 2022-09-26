Little (core/shoulder) is cleared for training camp, Danny Marang of BlazersEdge.com reports.

Little underwent shoulder surgery in February and core surgery in May, but he appears to be full go heading into the 2022-23 campaign. The fourth-year forward saw an expanded role last year, posting 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 25.9 minutes -- all career highs.