Little (hip) has commenced on-court contact activities but his return date has yet to be determined.
Little hasn't played since Nov. 29 due to a right hip fracture. While there is no official date for his return, it seems likely that he'll rejoin the rotation in January. Little was averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes across 21 games before going down to injury.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Progressing from hip injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out six weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Will play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Questionable Saturday•