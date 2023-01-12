Little (hip) has commenced on-court contact activities but his return date has yet to be determined.

Little hasn't played since Nov. 29 due to a right hip fracture. While there is no official date for his return, it seems likely that he'll rejoin the rotation in January. Little was averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes across 21 games before going down to injury.

