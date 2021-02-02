Little logged a career-high 30 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 134-106 loss to the Bucks.

Making his second start in a row for the injured Derrick Jones (foot), Little came out of nowhere to lead either side in scoring after he had contributed only 15 over his eight appearances on the season heading into Monday. The stellar shooting can't be relied upon moving forward for a player who has converted at only a 29.6 percent clip from three-point range for his career, but Little may have at least earned himself some more playing time on the heels of his offensive explosion. In deeper leagues, Little could warrant a short-term pickup on speculation in the event Jones misses more time and/or if head coach Terry Stotts elects to expand Little's role.