Little (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Heat, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The wing was in the league's health and safety protocols earlier in the week, but it was just a brief stay, and he'll be cleared to return after missing only Tuesday's game against the Nets. Little has been a steady contributor off the bench, but he's not worth rostering in most fantasy leagues.
