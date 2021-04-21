Little recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

Little grabbed a season-high 10 boards during Tuesday's contest, as he saw his most minutes since April 10. Little has been a steady rotation piece for Portland since mid-February. Over his past 28 appearances, he's averaged 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.0 minutes.