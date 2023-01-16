Little (hip) finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two blocks, one rebound, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 140-123 victory over the Mavericks.

Suiting up for the first time since Nov. 29 after an extended absence due to a femoral head impaction fracture of his right hip, Little was on a minutes limit Sunday, but he managed to make the most of his time on the court. Even though he should be free of all restrictions within a few games, Little may not have a pathway to regularly clearing the 20-minute mark while Portland has all of its forwards at full health with the exception of fellow reserve Justise Winslow (ankle).