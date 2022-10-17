Little and the Trail Blazers agreed Monday on a four-year, $28 million contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Little's third NBA season was cut short after he underwent surgery in February to repair a torn labrum. However, it's now clear that Portland felt good about the progress Little showed in his third year with the team after the forward averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 42 appearances last season. Little's new deal is fully guaranteed according to Wojnarowski, so he should remain an important part of the rotation for the upcoming season now that he's fully healthy.