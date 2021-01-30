Little will start Saturday's game at Chicago, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
The 20-year-old will receive his first start of the season with Derrick Jones (foot) sitting out versus the Bulls. Little has played double-digit minutes in only one of seven appearances this season, so it's difficult to expect much production despite the increased playing time Saturday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Available against Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Remains out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out again Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Third-year option picked up•