Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Lays a goose egg Saturday
Little had just six rebounds, one steal and one block in 13 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to Cleveland.
Little missed both of his field-goal attempts in the loss, failing to score in 13 minutes. The arrival of Carmelo Anthony has basically rendered Little meaningless in most fantasy formats. To many, Little appears to be the better option from both a fantasy and a reality perspective. Unfortunately, it appears as though Anthony is going be getting the bulk of the minutes and so Little can be ignored at the moment.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Reaches double figures in scoring•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Limited output in first start•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Absent from injury report•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...