Little had just six rebounds, one steal and one block in 13 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to Cleveland.

Little missed both of his field-goal attempts in the loss, failing to score in 13 minutes. The arrival of Carmelo Anthony has basically rendered Little meaningless in most fantasy formats. To many, Little appears to be the better option from both a fantasy and a reality perspective. Unfortunately, it appears as though Anthony is going be getting the bulk of the minutes and so Little can be ignored at the moment.