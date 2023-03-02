Little supplied zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Little has been an inconsistent scorer recently, and he failed to convert any of his field-goal attempts during Wednesday's defeat. The 23-year-old recently stepped up when the Trail Blazers were shorthanded, but he generally has a limited fantasy impact when the team is at full strength. While Little has posted double-digit scoring totals in three of his last six appearances, he isn't a reliable fantasy option.