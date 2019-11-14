Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Limited output in first start
Little drew the start at power forward and put up seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 114-106 loss to the Raptors.
After neither Anthony Tolliver nor Mario Hezonja proved to be adequate replacements on the top unit for the injured Zach Collins (shoulder), coach Terry Stotts handed the rookie first-round pick his first career start. Little wasn't able to provide much on the offensive end, but he at least provided quality defense and was the only Portland starter to finish with a neutral plus/minus rating on the night. It's unclear if Stotts will stick with Little in the starting five moving forward, but the 19-year-old looks like he'll at least maintain a spot in the rotation for now.
