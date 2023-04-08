Little (ankle) is listed as out for Saturday against the Clippers.
This will be the fourth missed game in a row for Little, and we wouldn't be surprised to see him miss Sunday's season finale against the Warriors as well. The Blazers will continue to field a skeleton crew in the meantime.
