Little (knee) played 14 minutes in Friday's 129-110 win over the Cavaliers, finishing with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Little re-entered Portland's rotation after missing the Trail Blazers' last five games due to a sprained left knee. Prior to his injury, Little had started two consecutive games, but he served as the backup to small forward Derrick Jones in Friday's contest.