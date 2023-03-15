Little totaled zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 loss to the Knicks.

Little's role has been inconsistent recently, and he was held scoreless for the second time in the last three games Tuesday. Since the start of March, the 23-year-old has averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game.