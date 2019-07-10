Little finished with four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 97-93 loss to the Jazz in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

The 25th overall pick in this year's draft, Little hasn't made much of an impact through three summer tilts while averaging 22.0 minutes per contest. Tuesday's production brought his averages in Las Vegas to 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, and he's particularly struggled with his shot (6-18 FG) thus far. He'll likely continue seeing a decent amount of playing time for what remains of the tournament but isn't projected for a sizable role once the regular season begins.