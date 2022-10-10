Little managed just seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 126-94 loss to Sacramento.

Little was the first forward off the bench for the Trail Blazers, a role that is likely to stick heading into the season proper. With Josh Hart slated to start, Little will provide the team with a solid option in the second unit, propelled by his larger-than-expected role during the 2021-22 season. He should not be on the fantasy radar in standard leagues but he is certainly a name to monitor in deeper formats.