Little (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Miami, Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
The Blazers initially listed Little and Anfernee Simons as out due to health and safety protocols, but it now appears the pair may have a chance to return Thursday night. Keep an eye on both players' statuses as the Blazers enter a Thursday/Friday back-to-back set.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Remains out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out Tuesday for COVID protocols•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Makes return from knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Available on a count•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Chance to return Thursday•