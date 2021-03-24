Little (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Miami, Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

The Blazers initially listed Little and Anfernee Simons as out due to health and safety protocols, but it now appears the pair may have a chance to return Thursday night. Keep an eye on both players' statuses as the Blazers enter a Thursday/Friday back-to-back set.

More News