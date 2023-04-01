Little isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Kings, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Trendan Watford will replace Nassir Little in the starting lineup Friday. Little is averaging 6.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.6 minutes across his previous 28 games coming off the bench this season.
