Coach Terry Stotts said Monday that he has "no update" on Little's (knee) status, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
The Blazers held practice Monday and the implication was that Little was unable to participate, so he's likely headed for a fourth straight absence Tuesday against Orlando. It's possible Little could miss additional time beyond that, but for now he'll likely be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
