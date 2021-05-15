Little (back) is off the injury report for Sunday's contest against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
After two missed games due to back spasms, Little is available for the regular-season finale. Since the start of April, he's averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.7 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Questionable vs. Jazz•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out with back spasms•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Plays only five minutes Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Grabs season-high 10 boards•