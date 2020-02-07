Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out again Friday
Little (ankle) was ruled out for Friday's game at Utah, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little sustained the left ankle injury Tuesday and will sit out both ends of the back-to-back set. The rookie first-round pick's next chance to take the court will be Sunday versus Miami.
