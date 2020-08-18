Little (illness) will remain sidelined for at least the next two weeks, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Per the Blazers, Little experienced a "syncopal episode" during a shootaround session on Aug. 12 and was later diagnosed with dehydration. While further tests returned negative, Little will undergo "precautionary health monitoring" for the next two weeks. The rookie will remain with the team in Orlando during that time.
