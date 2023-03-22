Little (concussion) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
This is unfortunate for Little and the Trail Blazers, as the team is shorthanded on the wing with both Jerami Grant (quad) and Anfernee Simons (foot) sidelined. More minutes could be available for Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle and Trendon Watford.
