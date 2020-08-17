Little (illness) will not play in Tuesday's Game 1 against the Lakers, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Little continues to deal with dehydration symptoms, so he'll remain inactive Tuesday as Portland begins an uphill battle against the top-seeded Lakers. The rookie out of North Carolina did not play in any of the Blazers' seeding contests.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out vs. Nets•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Cleared for exhibition finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Clears first concussion protocol•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: In concussion protocol•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Shoots well in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Expected back Friday•