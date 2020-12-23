Little (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's opener against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Due to health and safety protocols, Little will miss the opener. It's unclear when he may be able to re-join the team.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Away from team•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out at least two weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out for Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out vs. Nets•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Cleared for exhibition finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Clears first concussion protocol•