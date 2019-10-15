Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out for remainder of preseason
Little (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of the preseason, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little is still recovering from a left ankle sprain, and the Trail Blazers will hold him out of their final two exhibitions as a result of the issue. His status for the regular-season opener against Denver on Oct. 23 is up in the air at this point.
