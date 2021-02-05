Little (knee) is out Saturday against the Knicks, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Little will be sidelined for a third straight game as he works back from a sprained left knee. His next chance to return is Sunday against the Hornets.
