Little is out for six weeks with a mild femoral head impaction fracture on his right hip, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Little's return timetable has him likely re-taking the court in mid-January. Justise Winslow and Trendon Watford are likely to see increased playing time in his absence. Little is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.3 minutes across 21 games this season.