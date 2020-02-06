Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out Thursday
Little (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little injured his ankle during Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets, and while X-rays came back clean, he'll miss at least one game as a result. His next chance to take the court will come Friday in Utah.
