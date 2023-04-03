Little (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Memphis.
Little is set to miss his second straight game due to the ankle sprain, and with Portland only playing another three times after Tuesday, it's possible Little has already played his final game of the season. Expect big minutes for Matisse Thybulle and Kevin Knox Tuesday evening.
