Little is in the health and safety protocols and won't play Tuesday against the Nets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Little and Anfernee Simons will be unavailable to face Brooklyn due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. It's unclear if either player will be sidelined beyond Tuesday's contest.
