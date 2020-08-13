Little is out for Thursday's game against the Nets due to dehydration, Chris Burkhardt of NBCS Northwest reports.
Little's absence shouldn't matter much considering he hasn't been a part of coach Terry Stotts' rotation while in the bubble.
