Little (back) is out Wednesday against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
With Little sidelined, Portland will be missing a depth piece at forward. The result could be more minutes for Derrick Jones.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Questionable vs. Jazz•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out with back spasms•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Plays only five minutes Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Grabs season-high 10 boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Puts up 13 in return from injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Available Saturday•